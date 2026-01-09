DT
PT
Home / Sports / Senior National Boxing: Jadumani Singh, Pawan Bartwal set up final clash with easy semifinal victories

Senior National Boxing: Jadumani Singh, Pawan Bartwal set up final clash with easy semifinal victories

ANI
Updated At : 08:15 PM Jan 09, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Boxing World Cup Finals silver medallist Jadumani Singh dominated 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Amit Panghal in the semi-finals of the men's 50-55kg category to set up a mouth-watering summit clash against Pawan Bartwal in the Elite Men and Women National Boxing Championships with easy wins at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida on Friday.

This is the first time that the men's and women's National Championships are being held simultaneously at the same venue, and 600 boxers from across the country are participating in 10 weight categories each for men and women, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

In the semi-finals, Jadumani registered a dominant 5:0 win over Amit, while Pawan scored an identical win over Victor Singh of Manipur.

Meanwhile, world champion Minakshi (women's 45-48kg) of All India Police defeated Madhya Pradesh's Malika Mor 5:0, while Nikhat (48-51kg) won her semi-final with a 4:1 split decision against UP's Kusum Baghel.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain also advanced to the final of the women's 70-75kg category, beating Imroz Khan of Uttar Pradesh 5:0, while Preeti (51-54kg) outclassed Uttarakhand's Aarti Dhariyal 5:0 to reach the final.

In the men's section, Sachin (55-60kg) defeated Punjab's Bhupinder Singh, while Rajashthan's Vivek was no match to Hitesh Gulia (65-70kg).

Also, advancing to the finals of their respective categories were Abhinash Jamwal (60-65kg), Sumit (70-75kg) and Narender (90+kg). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

