Senior Women's T20: Railways beat Maharashtra by seven wickets to clinch title

Surat, May 4
Skipper Smriti Mandhana’s 84 went in vain as Railways defeated Maharashtra by seven wickets to win the senior women’s T20 tournament here today.
Electing to bat, Maharashtra rode on Mandhana’s 84 off 56 balls to post a challenging 160/4.
In reply, opener S Meghana (52 runs) and D Hemalatha (65) slammed half-centuries as Railways chased down the target with 11 balls to spare.
Left-handed batter Mandhana toyed with the Railways attack as she hammered 11 fours and three sixes. She forged a 74-run stand with opener Shivali Shinde (30).
For Railways, off-spinner Swagatika Rath was the pick of bowlers as she returned with figures of 3/33, while skipper Sneh Rana snapped one wicket.
