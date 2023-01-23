Seniors return for clash with West Indies

East London, January 22
With the seniors set to return to action, the Indian team will look to continue the winning run when it takes on West Indies in a women’s T20 Tri-Series match here tomorrow.
The Indians, who were without skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in the win over hosts South Africa, gave a good account of themselves in that match. The captain missed that match owing to illness and it remains to be seen if she would figure in tomorrow’s game. India’s playing XI also didn’t feature Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar in their first game.
