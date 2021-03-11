Serena show shut early

Toronto, August 11
Serena Williams wore her game face when she stepped out into the stadium for her first match since telling the world she is ready to leave professional tennis.
Greeted by a standing ovation, the 23-time Grand Slam champion didn’t smile. She didn’t wave. She took a sip from a plastic bottle as she walked in. Some folks in the crowd captured the moment with the cameras on their cell phones. Others held aloft hand-drawn signs — oh, so many signs — with messages such as “Queen” or “Thank you.”
No one knows exactly how many more matches Williams will play before she puts her racquet away for good, and the 40-year-old American exited the National Bank Open on Wednesday night with a 6-2 6-4 loss to Belinda Bencic.
While there were some familiar fist pumps and yells of “Come on!” during competition, it was only afterward that Williams really allowed her feelings to show, her voice shaking and her eyes welling during an on-court interview when Bencic ceded the spotlight.
“A lot of emotions, obviously,” Williams told spectators who offered her encouragement throughout the evening.
The second-round match at the hardcourt tune-up for the US Open came a day after she announced “the countdown has begun” on her playing career, saying she wants to have another child and pursue business interests. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India-born author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Attacker is said to have been restrained by those on the sce...
Taiwan issue: India calls for restraint, says it does not explicitly endorse ‘One-China’ policy
MEA’s call for avoidance of unilateral actions to change sta...
No PM ambitions, but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish
'It is my wish that all come together'
Migrant labourer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir
The attack came three days ahead of 75th Independence Day on...
Himachal Government introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law
The Act prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, force, un...