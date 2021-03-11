Serena show shut early

Toronto, August 11

Serena Williams wore her game face when she stepped out into the stadium for her first match since telling the world she is ready to leave professional tennis.

Greeted by a standing ovation, the 23-time Grand Slam champion didn’t smile. She didn’t wave. She took a sip from a plastic bottle as she walked in. Some folks in the crowd captured the moment with the cameras on their cell phones. Others held aloft hand-drawn signs — oh, so many signs — with messages such as “Queen” or “Thank you.”

No one knows exactly how many more matches Williams will play before she puts her racquet away for good, and the 40-year-old American exited the National Bank Open on Wednesday night with a 6-2 6-4 loss to Belinda Bencic.

While there were some familiar fist pumps and yells of “Come on!” during competition, it was only afterward that Williams really allowed her feelings to show, her voice shaking and her eyes welling during an on-court interview when Bencic ceded the spotlight.

“A lot of emotions, obviously,” Williams told spectators who offered her encouragement throughout the evening.

The second-round match at the hardcourt tune-up for the US Open came a day after she announced “the countdown has begun” on her playing career, saying she wants to have another child and pursue business interests. — AP