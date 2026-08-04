Serena, Venus Williams receive wildcard for 2026 Cincinnati Open doubles draw

London [UK], August 4 (ANI): Olympic champions Serena and Venus Williams have received a wildcard entry into the women's doubles draw at the 2026 Cincinnati Open, marking their first appearance together since the 2022 US Open.

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The WTA 1000 event, scheduled to be held in Ohio from August 11 to 23, will see the Williams sisters reunite after their planned comeback at Wimbledon 2026 was cut short. Serena, 44, withdrew from the doubles draw due to a right knee injury after her first-round defeat in the singles event, as per Olympics.com.

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The Williams sisters are among the most successful doubles teams in tennis history. Together, they have won three Olympic doubles gold medals, including at the London 2012 Games, and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles.

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Venus, 46, has also been awarded a wildcard for the singles draw as both sisters continue their return to the WTA Tour.

Earlier, Serena Williams announced that she will be withdrawing from her much-anticipated Wimbledon doubles competition return with her sister Venus Williams due to knee issues.

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The official Instagram handle of Wimbledon made the announcement. Serena suffered a defeat to Maya Joint in her much-anticipated Wimbledon singles return after a four-year absence, following an epic Centre Court battle.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who recently announced her comeback at the age of 44, showed moments of brilliance against the 20-year-old Australian and saved a match point in the second set to force a decider. However, she eventually ran out of steam, going down 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3. (ANI)

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