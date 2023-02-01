Series at stake as India take on N Zealand

PTI

Ahmedabad, January 31

India’s young top-order will be under pressure to deliver in the series-deciding third T20 International against New Zealand here tomorrow.

47Over the last 10 years India have played a total of 55 bilateral series at home, across formats, and won 47 of them. 1Apart from a T20I series in 2012, a one-match affair, the Kiwis have never won a bilateral series on Indian soil. 3Kishan’s 19 off 38 in the last game is the third-slowest innings of 30 or more balls by an opener from a full member country in T20Is.

It would be fair to say that Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi have not made the most of the opportunities in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

After tomorrow’s game, the focus will shift to the Tests and the youngsters must get their act together to make a statement in the shortest format.

Kishan has not been able to find the rhythm in his batting since his double hundred in Bangladesh while the turning ball has troubled Gill, who has not been able to replicate his ODI form in the shortest format. Tripathi, too, has wasted chances that have come his way in the absence of regular No. 3 Kohli.

If it hadn’t been for Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, India would have struggled to chase down 100 on Sunday.