Services bars its athletes from joining protest

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, April 24

The Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) has barred all its athletes and coaches from joining the wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar.

“All SSCB players are hereby informed that a few wrestlers are going to sit on a dharna at Jantar Mantar. All SSCB athletes are requested to keep away from the dharna,” SSCB informed all its players in Hindi on its Whatsapp group on Sunday.

A player said the same thing had happened in January when the wrestlers first descended on Jantar Mantar to protest.

“A couple of wrestlers went there last time but when they were spotted all of us were told to stay away from it. The same thing happened yesterday as we were all told to stay away,” said the wrestler.

“As we are from the Services, our rules bar us from sitting on a dharna, saying anything against the government,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) has not taken any decision on the matter as most of the protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, are Railways’ employees.

“Our RSPB secretary is out of town and is expected back tomorrow. We will take a decision about this tomorrow,” RSPB joint secretary Ravinder Kumar told The Tribune.