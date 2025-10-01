DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Services, Haryana begin strong as inaugural BFI Cup 2025 kicks off in Chennai

Services, Haryana begin strong as inaugural BFI Cup 2025 kicks off in Chennai

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:50 PM Oct 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 1 (ANI): The inaugural BFI Cup 2025 got underway at the Vellore Institute of Technology in Chennai on Wednesday, with Services and Haryana boxers registering early wins in the preliminaries to set the tone for the week-long tournament.

Advertisement

In an endeavour to provide upcoming boxers a platform to showcase their skills and established stars an opportunity to test their preparations, BFI will host the inaugural BFI Cup 2025 in Chennai from October 1-7, featuring competitions for both Elite Men and Women across 10 weight categories each, aligned with World Boxing standards. Gold and silver medallists from the event will earn a pathway into the Elite National Camp.

Advertisement

In the women's draw, Haryana's Mahi Siwach edged past Tamil Nadu's Deepa S 3:2 in the 48kg weight category, while Lucky Singhmar stopped Janet Philoveena J (Tamil Nadu) with an RSC in the second round of their 75kg clash. Rashi Sharma of Uttar Pradesh and Darshana of All India Police also advanced with narrow victories in their respective sections, while Shena Kumari of Jharkhand (57kg) and Railways pugilist Anjali (70kg) recorded dominant 5:0 wins.

Advertisement

In the men's section, Services marked their presence early as Deepak defeated Haryana's Vishesh 3:2 in the 55kg category, Hussam Uddin outclassed Chirag 5:0 in an all Services 60kg section clash, and Arman Ahlawat (75kg) overcame Punjab's Arshpreet Singh Bhati 5:0.

Haryana too opened with a strong result as Pankaj Kumar (65kg) blanked Vaibhav Dahiya of SAI 5:0. Other winners included Sanjit Singh Keisham (50kg) and Mitesh Deswal (60kg) from Railways, Ratandeep Sharma (65kg) of Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu's S Vasanth Raj (70kg), who forced an RSC in the first round against Yash Solanki of Delhi.

Advertisement

Boxers from State units and boards that finished in the Top 8 at the Elite Nationals are in action at the BFI Cup, joined by entries from SAI NCOE and host state Tamil Nadu. The lineup also includes participants from the last two Elite National Championships, Indian team members from the 2024 and 2025 Asian U-22 Championships, as well as medalists from international competitions since 2022.

Adding further depth to the competition are medalists from the Goa and Uttarakhand National Games and the 6th Youth Nationals. All entries are routed through official State units and boards. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts