Servotech Sports launches Fastest Bowler, Batter of India competition in North Zone

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Servotech Sports has launched the Fastest Bowler of India (FIB) and Fastest Batter of India (FIB) competitions in the North Zone. The initiative aims to discover and nurture India's next generation of explosive cricketing talents.

Each participant, bowler or batter, will get six balls to showcase their speed and skill. For the Fastest Bowler of India, any participant bowling above 135 kmph will be shortlisted for the next round, while in the Fastest Batter of India contest, players will be evaluated on bat speed, timing, and power, as per a press release.

Speaking about the launch, Rishabh Bhatia, Director of Servotech Sports, said, "With the FIB initiative, our goal is to identify raw pace and batting power from the grassroots level and give them a professional pathway. India has incredible untapped talent, and we want to be the bridge that connects these players to big opportunities."

The overall winners will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, while two standout players will be awarded a one-year stipend to aid their professional growth.

Additionally, five promising players will be granted a full year of free professional coaching, ensuring they receive the right guidance to refine their skills.

The winners will also enjoy a one-year sponsorship with SG, one of India's leading cricket equipment brands, and gain the exclusive opportunity to meet and interact with international fast bowlers and batters.

Servotech Sports has been actively working to empower young athletes through initiatives like these and grassroots trials across the country. The launch of FIB further reinforces its mission to bring structured talent development and recognition to emerging cricketers nationwide. (ANI)

