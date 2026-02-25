Sesko keeps United’s top-4 push on track

Manchester United edged past Everton 1-0 at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday, with substitute Benjamin Sesko scoring the decisive goal to secure all three points. The narrow victory extended United's unbeaten run and underlined their ability to manage tight contests, even as Everton remained competitive for long spells without finding a breakthrough.

The first half offered little in terms of quality, with neither side able to create clear chances. Everton showed intent in midfield but lacked penetration in the final third, while United remained cautious and compact, focusing on defensive shape rather than attacking fluency.

The second half followed a similar pattern until United found the breakthrough through a move involving their attacking signings. Matheus Cunha switched play with a diagonal pass to Bryan Mbeumo, who drove forward before setting up Sesko. The striker, making a well-timed run into the box, finished calmly past Jordan Pickford in the 71st minute.

Sesko once again made a telling impact off the bench. Starting among the substitutes for the sixth game in a row, the Slovenian scored for the third time in four appearances as a substitute, continuing a productive run despite limited minutes.

His bench role appears to be a tactical decision rather than a reflection of form. United have often approached matches cautiously in the opening stages, with Carrick opting to introduce Sesko later, when space opens up and defenders begin to tire. The approach paid off again, as his movement and composure proved decisive.

"He is growing as a player," United head coach Michael Carrick said. "Sometimes it's big steps, sometimes it's little steps. He has taken some huge ones recently. The confidence and belief he is playing with is great to see."

Everton attempted to respond after falling behind but struggled to break down United's defensive structure, as the visitors saw out the closing stages to secure a clean sheet. The win moved United three points clear of both Liverpool and Chelsea in a tightly contested race for the top four. With only a small margin separating several sides and 10 games remaining, United's ability to pick up points in low-margin matches could prove crucial as they push for a Champions League return.