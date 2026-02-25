DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Sesko keeps United’s top-4 push on track

Sesko keeps United’s top-4 push on track

article_Author
Dungar Patel
Updated At : 05:10 AM Feb 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko celebrates scoring a goal. Reuters
Advertisement

Manchester United edged past Everton 1-0 at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday, with substitute Benjamin Sesko scoring the decisive goal to secure all three points. The narrow victory extended United's unbeaten run and underlined their ability to manage tight contests, even as Everton remained competitive for long spells without finding a breakthrough.

Advertisement

The first half offered little in terms of quality, with neither side able to create clear chances. Everton showed intent in midfield but lacked penetration in the final third, while United remained cautious and compact, focusing on defensive shape rather than attacking fluency.

Advertisement

The second half followed a similar pattern until United found the breakthrough through a move involving their attacking signings. Matheus Cunha switched play with a diagonal pass to Bryan Mbeumo, who drove forward before setting up Sesko. The striker, making a well-timed run into the box, finished calmly past Jordan Pickford in the 71st minute.

Advertisement

Sesko once again made a telling impact off the bench. Starting among the substitutes for the sixth game in a row, the Slovenian scored for the third time in four appearances as a substitute, continuing a productive run despite limited minutes.

His bench role appears to be a tactical decision rather than a reflection of form. United have often approached matches cautiously in the opening stages, with Carrick opting to introduce Sesko later, when space opens up and defenders begin to tire. The approach paid off again, as his movement and composure proved decisive.

Advertisement

"He is growing as a player," United head coach Michael Carrick said. "Sometimes it's big steps, sometimes it's little steps. He has taken some huge ones recently. The confidence and belief he is playing with is great to see."

Everton attempted to respond after falling behind but struggled to break down United's defensive structure, as the visitors saw out the closing stages to secure a clean sheet. The win moved United three points clear of both Liverpool and Chelsea in a tightly contested race for the top four. With only a small margin separating several sides and 10 games remaining, United's ability to pick up points in low-margin matches could prove crucial as they push for a Champions League return.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts