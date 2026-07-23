Setback for India as judoka Arun Kumar ruled out of Commonwealth Games after dope notice

India suffered an early setback on the day of the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony, with judoka Arun Kumar being ruled out after receiving a notice for an adverse analytical finding (AAF) in an out-of-competition dope test.

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Arun, who was set to compete in the men's 73kg category, has been declared ineligible for this year's judo competition following the development.

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The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) issued the notice on Wednesday, and his name has already been removed from the 2026 Commonwealth Games Sports Entries System. The International Judo Federation (IJF) informed the organisers after being notified of Arun's AAF, while the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has also been informed.

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“Glasgow 2026 has received confirmation from the International Judo Federation that Arun Kumar is not eligible to compete at Glasgow 2026. As a result, they will be removed from the Sport Entries System,” Ellise Anderson wrote on behalf of the organisers.

Judo Federation of India president Mukesh Kumar, while expressing sympathy for the athlete, confirmed that no replacement would be named in the men's 73kg category.

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“His notice only came yesterday that says he has to send his reply in 15 days. We will give him time but as per the rules, he cannot compete. We can also not replace anyone in such short notice. It is unfortunate as we had big hopes from Arun,” Kumar told The Tribune on Thursday.