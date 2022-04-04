SEVENTH HEAVEN: Australia boss England for seventh title

PTI

Christchurch, April 3

Australia bossed their way to a record-extending seventh Women’s World Cup title with a crushing 71-run win over traditional rivals England, stamping their dominance in the tournament after a breathtaking hundred from Alyssa Healy in the final here today.

Playing the innings of her life, Healy put the England attack to the sword with a sensational 170 off 138 balls that powered Australia to a massive 356/5.

I think everyone has worked very hard for this. It has been a five-year wait for a title people said we would have had Alyssa Healy, player of the final and tournament

Defending champions England needed something more than special to pull off the record chase but kept losing wickets throughout the innings, which ended at 285 in 43.4 overs. Natalie Sciver, who scored an unbeaten 148 off 121 balls for her second successive hundred against Australia in the competition, eventually ran out of partners.

Australian pacer Megan Schutt (2/42) bowled a brilliant new-ball spell, removing last match’s centurion Danielle Wyatt (4) and Tammy Beaumont (27) with her lethal in-swingers before leg-spinner Alana King (3/64) turned the ball on a batting beauty to end with three crucial wickets, including that of England skipper Heather Knight (26).

Healy, who was dropped on 41, toyed with the English attack in her mesmerising knock, which is now the highest-ever individual score in a World Cup final across men’s and women’s cricket.

Healey’s opening partner Rachael Haynes (68 off 93) and Beth Mooney (62 off 47) also batted with confidence as Australia put on board the highest team total in a World Cup final in women’s cricket and the second-highest behind the Australian men’s team’s effort of 359/2 against India in 2003.

To put Australia’s achievement in perspective, it was their sixth win in seven World Cup finals, making Meg Lanning’s unit one of the greatest teams of all time. Australia had won their first trophy on points back in 1973.

Though England ended runners-up, it was still a remarkable campaign for the defending champions who came into the final after five wins in a row following defeats in their first three games. Today they had the run rate under control in the massive chase but the lack of partnerships cost them the game. Sciver, who smashed 15 fours and a six in her epic knock, fought till the end alongside No. 10 Charlotte Dean (21 off 24) but they were left to do too much in the end. The duo shared a 65 run-stand for the ninth wicket to take the game deep.

Healy special

Earlier, Healy forged a 160-run stand with Haynes before sharing 156 runs with the left-handed Mooney, who was sent in ahead of skipper Meg Lanning to maintain the left-right combination.

Healy showed devastating form en route her second consecutive hundred in the knockout stage, having scored 129 against West Indies in the semifinals.

Healy flaunted her 360-degree range of strokes in a sensational effort, scoring runs at will. — PTI

356/5 Australia’s score was the highest team total in a World Cup final in women’s cricket and the second-highest behind the Australian men’s team’s effort of 359/2 against India in 2003

9 Australia were the only unbeaten team in the tournament, winning nine games in a row

509 Alyssa Healy became the first woman cricketer to score over 500 runs in a single edition of the 50-over tournament.

Now I’ve seen it all, says grateful Healy

Christchurch: Record-breaking Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy said she has now “seen it all”, having been there and done that on most big days. “I’m 32 and I’ve seen it all. Our team sets out to win events like these and everyone is sort of keen to get out there and do just that, grateful for the opportunity,” said Healy, who was named Player of the Final as well as the Player of the Tournament. “You probably couldn’t have asked for anything more. Proud of the batting unit. We have done some amazing things this whole tournament, so to be able to do it one more time on the biggest stage was impressive,” Healy said.

For Healy, the manner of the triumph was beyond her imagination. “Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I’d do something like that so it is pretty cool,” she said.

Healy became the player with the most runs in a single edition of a World Cup, going past New Zealand great Debbie Hockley’s 25-year-old record. She also became the first woman cricketer to score over 500 runs in a single edition of the 50-over tournament. Hockley had scored 456 runs in the 1997 World Cup in India. But Healy and her opening partner Rachael Haynes went past Hockley, ending up with 509 and 497 runs, respectively.

She said Haynes should have won the Player of the Tournament award for her consistency. “I shouldn’t have received this award but Rach should have because I just turned up for the last two games,” she said.

Skipper Meg Lanning was impressed with Healy’s knock. “Healy’s knock was incredible. To do it in a World Cup final, I am not surprised, she’s done it before as well. We’ve spoken about being patient at the start before exploding and that’s what happened,” said Lanning.