SFI names four-member Indian surfing team for Asian Games 2026

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Surfing Federation of India (SFI) has named Kishore Kumar, Sivaraj Babu, Kamali Moorthy, and Sugar Shanthi Banarse to the four-member Indian surfing team for the 2026 Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4.

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The SFI, in a press release earlier this month, said that the athletes were chosen to represent the country at the continental showpiece, following recommendations from the SFI Asian Games Selection Committee.

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According to the SFI, the selection process was based on performances in the national series, dedicated selection camps, international competition experience, and evaluations by the national coaching staff. Taking these factors into account, the Selection Committee finalised the men's and women's surfing squads.

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Surfing is set to make its Asian Games debut at the 2026 edition in Aichi-Nagoya, with the competition scheduled to take place at Pacific Long Beach in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, from September 25 to 29.

The men's squad includes Kishore Kumar, a semi-finalist at the 2025 Asian Surfing Championships in Mahabalipuram, and Sivaraj Babu, with both surfers currently sharing the top spot in the SFI rankings, according to Olympics.com.

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Despite becoming the first Indian to win an individual medal at the Asian Surfing Championships with a bronze medal last year, Ramesh Budihal has been named as a reserve. Srikanth D, who was part of India's silver medal-winning team at the 2024 Asian Championships, has also been included among the reserves.

In the women's category, the team features multiple-time national champion and current India No. 1 Kamali Moorthy alongside India No. 2 Sugar Shanti Banarse, both of whom have consistently been among the country's leading surfers.

Shrishti Selvam and Devi Ramanathan have been selected as reserve athletes for the women's squad.

India's surfing squad for the 2026 Asian Games

Men: Kishore Kumar, Sivaraj Babu; reserves - Ramesh Budihal and Srikanth D.

Women: Kamali Moorthy, Sugar Shanti Banarse; reserves - Shrishti Selvam and Devi Ramanathan. (ANI)

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