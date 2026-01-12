DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / SG Pipers beat Hyderabad Toofans 2-1; register first win in the Men's Hockey India League 2025-26

SG Pipers beat Hyderabad Toofans 2-1; register first win in the Men's Hockey India League 2025-26

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:40 PM Jan 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 12 (ANI): SG Pipers secured their first win in the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26, prevailing 2-1 against Hyderabad Toofans at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium on Monday.

Advertisement

Tomas Domene bagged a brace for the winners, while goalkeeper Tomas Santiago was remarkable between the sticks. For the Toofans, Amandeep Lakra got on the scoresheet, as per a press release from HIL.

Advertisement

SG Pipers hit the ground running in this contest, dominating the opening minutes of the contest. They earned a succession of penalty corners before eventually converting one through Tomas Domene's (8') dragflick that gave them the early lead. The Pipers had six penalty corners in the first fifteen minutes, while their opponents had none, underscoring their superiority. Hyderabad Toofans grew into the game, though, registering five circle entries, but they only had one attempt on goal to show for all their possession.

Advertisement

The Toofans continued to hold the lion's share of possession at the start of the second quarter, pushing their opponents back. They had 12 circle entries and four penalty corners, registering seven shots on goal, but they yielded no result. Instead, it was the SG Pipers that bagged their second goal against the run of play after some exceptional work from Roman Duvekot set up Tomas Domene (29') for his brace, giving his side a 2-0 advantage at half-time.

Despite the deficit, Hyderabad Toofans remained on the front foot in pursuit of a goal that would bring them back into the game. They registered 8 circle entries and a couple of penalty corners in the third quarter. Tomas Santiago was stellar in goal for the Pipers, but his resistance was eventually broken as Amandeep Lakra (41') found the back of the net with his dragflick, giving the Toofans a fighting chance with the score at 2-1 heading into the final quarter.

Advertisement

Clinging onto their one-goal advantage, the SG Pipers were resolute in defence as the Toofans kept attacking in waves. Hyderabad Toofans had 16 circle penetrations and six penalty corners in the final quarter, along with a golden opportunity from a penalty stroke.

However, Tomas Santiago denied Zachary Wallace from the spot and remained exceptional in goal, also pulling off a stupendous double save in the dying embers to ensure SG Pipers got over the line to seal their first win of the tournament. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts