DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Shafali, Deepti star as defending champs India storm into Women’s Asia Cup final

Shafali, Deepti star as defending champs India storm into Women’s Asia Cup final

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:27 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dubai [UAE], September 10 (ANI): India produced a brilliant all-round performance to thrash Bangladesh by 40 runs in the first semi-final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, securing their place in the final.

The defending champions have once again booked their place in the title clash. India's victory secured their place in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final, with the second semi-final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan determining their opponents.

Advertisement

Put in to bat, India posted 149/6 in 20 overs, with opener Shafali Verma anchoring the innings with a fluent 64 off 40 balls. Her knock included seven fours and three sixes and came at a strike rate of 160.00.

Advertisement

Shafali found support from Pratika Rawal, who scored 20 off 24 balls, before captain Harmanpreet Kaur steadied the innings with an unbeaten 24 off 28 balls. Kaur struck two sixes during her stay at the crease.

Richa Ghosh provided a late impetus with 21 off 16 balls, including two sixes, while Deepti Sharma added a quick 13 off six deliveries, hitting a four and a six to help India finish strongly. Smriti Mandhana made two off five balls, while Bharti Fulmali was run out without scoring.

Advertisement

For Bangladesh, Sultana Khatun was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter and Rabeya Khan claimed one wicket each.

Chasing 150, Bangladesh struggled to build momentum as India's bowlers kept the pressure on. Dilara Akter made 21 off 26 balls, while captain Nigar Sultana made 19 off 17 balls. Sobhana Mostary contributed 18 off 24, and Juairiya Ferdous scored 14 off 18.

India's spinners played a decisive role, with Deepti Sharma claiming 3/26 in four overs, while Shree Charani returned 1/14 from her four overs. Bangladesh were eventually restricted to 109/7 in 20 overs, falling 40 runs short of India's target. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts