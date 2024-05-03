Shafali gets a fifty as women roll on

PTI

Sylhet (Bangladesh), May 2

A dominant India grabbed an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match women’s T20I series as they pummelled Bangladesh by seven wickets in the third match here today.

After skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opted to field first looking at the cloud cover and a mild breeze, India’s bowlers dished out another disciplined performance to restrict Bangladesh to 117/8, which the visitors overhauled with nine balls to spare.

When they came in to bat, openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma put on 91 runs in just 12.1 overs to take India closer to a possible whitewash in the five-match series. Shafali got out after a 38-ball 51, hitting eight fours, while Mandhana found form as she struck 47 off 42 balls with the help of five boundaries and a six.

Ritu Moni took a blinder off her bowling to dismiss Shafali, while Nahida Akter accounted for Mandhana. But the damage was done by then.

Earlier, the decision to bowl first did not yield the desired result, as Bangladesh raced to 44 for no loss in the powerplay. However, the Indian bowlers tightened the screws on the home team batters after the dismissal of Dilara Akter, who blazed away to 39 off 25 balls.

