Dubai [UAE], August 31 (ANI): Indian opener Shafali Verma praised the team's spin bowling unit, saying the presence of experienced players like Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav gives India an advantage in the turning conditions at the Women's T20 Asia Cup.

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Shafali made the remarks during the post-match press conference after India registered a commanding 94-run victory over Thailand in their Group A clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

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"They (Deepti, Radha and Rana) are all really mature, and we all know this is a turning track, turning conditions. They all showed very good bowling. They are in a very good space, and they bowled really well. So we are happy as a team that our bowlers are in a good mindset," Shafali said.

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India's bowlers played a key role in the victory, restricting Thailand to 65 after the team posted 159/9. Deepti Sharma claimed a historic 3/0 in her spell, while Nandni Sharma and Shree Charani also impressed with the ball.

India slipped from 92/1 to 137/9 after Thailand's bowlers applied pressure in the middle overs, but Shafali's 64 off 36 balls helped the team post a competitive total.

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Reflecting on India's middle-order collapse after a strong start, Shafali admitted that Thailand's spinners bowled well and said the team would work on improving their approach in the middle overs.

"As a batter, I was set at that time. I just made a bit of a mistake. The ball gripped a little bit and came on a little late. I might have played it grounded, but it's just a day," she said.

"Talking about the team, we are all trying to do our best. Credit to the Thailand bowlers. I am so happy that women's cricket is growing," she added.

The opener also spoke about the absence of all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar, who is recovering from injury, and said the team is missing her contribution.

"Pooja is a very good player, and she is recovering very well. It's just cricket; whoever gets a chance, they will do well. We all know what she can do in our team, and we are missing her," Shafali said.

In the match, India posted 159/9, powered by a brilliant 64-run knock from Shafali Verma off 36 balls, including eight fours and three sixes. Despite a late collapse, India managed to set a challenging target.

Thailand's chase never gained momentum as the Indian bowling attack kept striking at regular intervals, bowling them out for just 65 in 16.1 overs. Deepti Sharma produced a historic spell of 3/0, becoming the first Indian bowler to take three or more wickets without conceding a run in a Women's T20I.

Nandni Sharma also impressed with figures of 3/18, while Shree Charani claimed 2/10 as India's spin attack dominated the contest.

For Thailand, Nannapat Koncharoenkai was the only batter to offer resistance, scoring 41 off 48 balls, but the team was eventually bowled out for 65.

India will next face Hong Kong Women on September 3. (ANI)

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