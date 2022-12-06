 Shafali Verma to lead India in women’s U-19 World Cup : The Tribune India

Shafali Verma to lead India in women’s U-19 World Cup

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



New Delhi

Opening batter Shafali Verma has been named captain of India’s 15-member squad for the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup to be held in South Africa from January 14 to 29.

