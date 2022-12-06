Shafali Verma to lead India in women’s U-19 World Cup

New Delhi

Opening batter Shafali Verma has been named captain of India’s 15-member squad for the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup to be held in South Africa from January 14 to 29.

New York

Bollettieri, coach to many tennis stars, dead at age 91

Nick Bollettieri, the Hall of Fame tennis coach who worked with some of the sport’s biggest stars, including Andre Agassi and Monica Seles, and founded an academy that revolutionised the development of young athletes, has died. He was 91.

Karachi

Pakistan blind cricket team’s departure for India delayed

The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council said that the departure of its team for the T20 World Cup in India has been delayed owing to visa issues.

Hyderabad

PKL: Puneri Paltan secure semifinals berth

Puneri Paltan comprehensively defeated Patna Pirates 44-30 to seal a place in the semifinals of the Pro Kabaddi League.

New Delhi

India withdraws bid to host 2027 AFC Asian Cup

India has withdrawn its bid to stage the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. India and Saudi Arabia were the only two countries left as bidders after nations such as Iran and Uzbekistan pulled out of the race in October.

Mirpur

Indian players fined 80% match fee for slow over-rate

India were penalised for slow over-rate in the first ODI against Bangladesh here, with the players coughing up 80 per cent of their match fee. — Agencies