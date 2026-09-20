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Home / Sports / Shafali Verma's maiden T20I century powers India to 195 against Bangladesh in Asian Games semi-final

Shafali Verma's maiden T20I century powers India to 195 against Bangladesh in Asian Games semi-final

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ANI
Updated At : 12:27 PM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Nagoya [Japan], September 20 (ANI): India posted a massive 195 against Bangladesh in the second semifinal of the women’s cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games on Sunday, riding on a maiden T20I century from opener Shafali Verma.

Verma was the standout batter for India, producing a commanding hundred as the Indian top order capitalised on the favourable batting conditions and short boundaries at the venue.

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Verma smashed her maiden century in white-ball internationals.

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Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (40) also made valuable contributions, helping India build a strong total after opting to bat first.

Mandhana made a fluent 37 off 19 balls, striking five fours and two sixes, before being dismissed by Nahida Akter. Gunalan Kamalini contributed three off 10 balls before falling to Shanjida Akter Meghla.  Kaur slammed 40 off 33 balls and her innings included six fours.

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The Indian batters made effective use of the short boundaries on either side of the square, maintaining the pressure on the Bangladesh bowling attack and keeping the scoreboard moving throughout the innings.

Bangladesh's bowlers showed discipline and held on to most of their opportunities in the field, but India’s aggressive batting ensured they finished with 195 on the board for loss of four wickets.

Bangladesh now face a challenging chase in their bid to reach the gold medal contest, with India putting themselves in a strong position after their batting effort.

The winner of the semifinal will advance to the final of the women’s cricket competition, while the losing side will compete for the bronze medal. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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