Shafali, Wolvaard dazzle as Velocity win by 7 wickets

Pune: Shafali Verma blazed away at the top before Laura Wolvaardt's unbeaten half- century helped Velocity overhaul a target of 151 to get the better of Supernovas by seven wickets in the Women's T20 Challenge today.

New Delhi

Chhetri returns to national team for friendly vs Jordan

Talismanic forward Sunil Chhetri today returned to the Indian football team after a hiatus of six months when he was named in the 25-member squad for the international friendly against Jordan, to be played in Doha on Saturday.

Kolkata

AFC Cup: Gokulam Kerala lose, campaign ends

Reigning I-League champions Gokulam Kerala suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings who kept their AFC Cup knockout stage hopes alive.

Bhubaneswar

Nayana pips Ancy in battle for IGP4 long jump crown

Nayana James produced two efforts over 6.37m to win the women's long jump title in the Indian Grand Prix 4 Athletics Meet at the Kalinga Stadium here today. Agencies