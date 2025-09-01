Shahdol footballer thanks PM Modi for recognising 'Mini Brazil' in Mann Ki Baat

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 31 (ANI): Sapna Gupta, a football player from Shahdol, expressed happiness after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned her village, known as "Mini Brazil," during the 125th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

"I feel happy that PM Modi talked about our 'Mini Brazil'. Some players from Mini Brazil will have the opportunity to travel to Germany. I feel happy that the Prime Minister does so much for us," she said.

During the 125th edition of Mann ki Baat on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an inspiring story about how a podcast conversation has opened new opportunities for young footballers from Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh.

PM Modi revealed that one of his discussions on football during a podcast with renowned podcaster Lex Fridman reached a global audience.

Prime Minister earlier revealed during Lex Fridman's show that the passion for the sport in that village is so intense that their annual football match attracts between 20,000 to 25,000 spectators from nearby areas.

The upcoming training stint in Germany is expected to provide Shahdol's young footballers with exposure to world-class techniques, coaching, and infrastructure, further boosting the region's growing passion for the sport.

India, renowned globally for its cricket dominance, has been experiencing a steady increase in football enthusiasm, particularly in regions such as Kerala, West Bengal, and the Northeast.

However, PM Modi's story sheds light on how deeply the sport is ingrained even in lesser-known tribal communities, where football is more than just a game; it's a tradition. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)