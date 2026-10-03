Shai Hope’s 162, Motie’s late blitz power West Indies to five-wicket win over India in 3rd ODI  

New Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 3 (ANI): West Indies mounted a majestic chase of 352 against India in the third and final ODI, with captain Shai Hope leading the charge with a magnificent 150+ at the PCA International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

This is West Indies' highest successful run-chase in ODIs. Hope anchored the West Indies chase with a magnificent 162 off 143 balls, laced with 17 fours and three sixes. He then forged a match-winning 62-run partnership off just 29 balls for the fifth wicket with Gudakesh Motie, powering West Indies over the line with five wickets to spare.

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Amir Jangoo provided valuable support with a fluent 67 off 56 balls. The pair steadied the chase after the early dismissal of John Campbell and kept the visitors firmly in contention.

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After Jangoo’s departure, Sherfane Rutherford (24 off 25) and Keemo Paul (44 off 35) continued to keep the scoreboard ticking, with Paul providing another crucial contribution before his dismissal.

Indian bowlers struggled to pick up wickets at regular intervals as Shai Hope held firm at one end, continuing to take the attack to the Indian bowling unit and keeping West Indies firmly in the chase.

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Motie provided crucial support to Hope, taking the attack to the Indian bowlers as he slammed Anshul Kamboj for a flurry of runs in the 48th over, pushing West Indies ahead in the tense chase.

West Indies chased down the target with 10 balls to spare, as India’s bowlers struggled to contain the visitors’ aggressive batting.

Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav and Naman Dhir picked up a wicket each for the hosts, but could not prevent West Indies from completing a comfortable five-wicket victory.

Earlier, India staged a remarkable recovery from an early collapse to post a formidable 351/7, with KL Rahul’s magnificent century providing the finishing flourish in the third and final ODI against West Indies at the PCA International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Rahul, who stole the show, produced a sensational 129 to power India past the 350-run mark. His commanding knock, which included 10 fours and two sixes, provided the late acceleration India needed as the hosts finished on 351/7.

Rahul’s century came off just 80 balls, making it the second-fastest of his nine ODI hundreds, behind his 62-ball ton against the Netherlands in Bengaluru during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Opting to bat first, India were rocked early as Shubman Gill (1 off 6) and Virat Kohli (0 off 1) departed cheaply, but Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad steadied the innings with a crucial partnership. Rohit continued his rich vein of form, smashing 92 off 85 balls, including 10 fours and three sixes, before falling just eight runs short of a century.

Sharma also etched his name in the record books at 39, becoming only the fourth opener in ODI history to complete 10,000 runs at the top of the order.

While, Gaikwad, who was given several chances after being dropped multiple times, made the most of his opportunities to score a valuable 57 off 69 balls. Naman Dhir added a useful 30 off 21, while Anshul Kamboj provided late impetus with 17 off nine balls.

For West Indies, Jayden Seales was the standout bowler, striking early to remove both India skipper Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. He finished with 3/62, while Keemo Paul claimed two wickets and Gudakesh Motie chipped in with one. (ANI)

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