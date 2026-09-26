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Home / Sports / Shai remains West Indies' biggest hope against India as team eyes consistency ahead of WC Qualifiers

Shai remains West Indies' biggest hope against India as team eyes consistency ahead of WC Qualifiers

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ANI
Updated At : 08:47 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], September 26 (ANI): As the West Indies aim to secure a perfect combination and consistency leading up to the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup qualifiers, their batting mainstay Shai Hope will have a crucial role to play, starting from the first ODI against India at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

After not qualifying for the 2023 edition, WI once again missed a chance for direct qualification after failing to finish in the top eight of the ODI Rankings. As the two-time champions seek a rebuild and a ticket to South Africa, West Indies will hope in Hope.

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Hope, having managed 19 ODI tons, an average of over 50 in 155 ODIs so far, has a phenomenal record in India. In 14 ODIs in the cricket-crazy nation, Hope has scored 741 runs at an average of 74.10, including three centuries and fifties apiece, with a best score of 123.

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The WI stalwart's exploits against India are not a fluke by any means. He has consistently scored in Asia, with his average of 69.63 across 29 innings (1,532 runs with seven centuries and six fifties) being the highest among batters having visited Asia and scored 1,000-plus runs, as per Cricbuzz.

He would undoubtedly be WI's trump card against the spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. Since moving down the order from opening, Hope's strike rate against spin has rocketed to 90.19 from 68.75, as per Cricbuzz.

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The Caribbean veteran needs just one more century to outdo West Indies legend Brian Lara to reach 20 ODI tons and become WI's second-highest century-getter in the format. This year, in seven matches and six innings, Hope has scored 199 runs at an average of 39.80, with two fifties and a best score of 87*.

Could Hope pull off a series for the ages in India and win WI their first ODI series there in 24 years?

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Gurnoor Brar, Naman Dhir

West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Shai Hope (w/c), Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Vitel Lawes, Keemo Paul. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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