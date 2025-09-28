DT
PT
Shailesh Kumar overcomes Paris heartbreak to become Para World Champion

Shailesh Kumar overcomes Paris heartbreak to become Para World Champion

Vinayak Padmadeo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:31 AM Sep 28, 2025 IST
Shailesh Kumar (C), silver medallist Ezra Frech and bronze medallist Varun Singh Bhati at the World Para Athletics Championships at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. PTI
Someone wrote a comeback script for Shailesh Kumar. The high jumper, who finished fourth on count back at the Paris Paralympics, has become a World Champion.

Shailesh, who as a child was devastated with polio in his right leg when he was child, won the gold medal in men’s high jump T63 category at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday. In fact he upset the reigning Paralympics champion US’s Ezra Frech by clearing 1.91 metres. This was also a Championship record in the T42 category. India’s Sharad Kumar had cleared 1.83m in 2019. His team mate Varun Bhati capped a wonderful night for the hosts as he finished third behind Frech on count back after clearing 1.85 m. Shailesh after pocketing the gold, went to better the meet record but failed to clear 1.94 metres.

Rahul, third Indian in fray finished fourth.

Shailesh, who started competing against able bodied – he won the gold medal in Bihar State Junior meet that was held in 2016 – touched upon missing out on podium at the Paris Paralympics.

“I finished in Paris in fourth position but today I am very happy we have won two medals for India,” Kumar said after his win.

Shailesh disclosed that after failing in Paris, he went back to his Islamnagar village in Jamui, Bihar and took some time away.

“I had prepared well but then finished fourth (in Paris). I was demotivated. Then I went home and my family told me to not worry and to accept loss. I was told to take a break and then restart training. I did not train for over two months. Then I restarted from scratch and my target was to do well in this competition,” he said.

Bhati too was making a comeback of sorts as Saturday’s bronze medal was his first international since winning silver at the 2018 Asian Games.

“Today I had to be content with a bronze medal. My last medal was in the 2018 Asian Games, which was a silver but my performance was good. I cleared 1.85 metres here. I had cleared 1.83m in 2018, so I think I can call this the most successful year of my life. It is good to be back,” said a relieved Bhati.

“This is my first medal in 8-9 years and for any athlete it is a long wait. I have been dealing with injuries since 2018. I was mentally disturbed as well. This year I have managed to stay fit and it is showing in my performances,” he added.

Silver lining

Deepthi Jeevanji capped a wonderful opening day for the Indian contingent as she won a silver medal in the women’s 400m T20 final on Friday.

The Telangana track star clocked 55.16 seconds to finish behind Turkey’s Aysel Onder, who registered a World Record by lowering her own mark to a sensational 54.51s.

