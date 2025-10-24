DT
Shaina Manimuthu, Diksha Sudhakar enter quarterfinals at Badminton Asia U-17 and U-15 Championships

Shaina Manimuthu, Diksha Sudhakar enter quarterfinals at Badminton Asia U-17 and U-15 Championships

ANI
Updated At : 07:30 PM Oct 24, 2025 IST
Chengdu [China], October 24 (ANI): India's girls continued to shine on Day 2 of the Badminton Asia U-17 and U-15 Championships, with top seed Shaina Manimuthu and sixth seed Diksha Sudhakar storming into the quarterfinals of the girls' singles after impressive victories in Chengdu.

Shaina maintained her fine form, ousting China's Li Man Lin 21-17, 21-16 with commanding control from start to finish. In the U-17 section, Diksha showed her composure as she outclassed Chinese Taipei's Pin Hsuan Chiang 21-19, 21-15 to secure a last-eight berth, according to a release from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Among other standout results, Lakshya Rajesh advanced with a strong 21-16, 21-11 win over Korea's Lee Yun Seo in the girls' singles U-17 contest, while the U-17 girls' doubles pair Aditi Deepak Raj and Ponnamma BV Vriddhi held their nerve to edge Korea's Lee Yun Seo/Park Yoo Jeong 17-21, 21-15, 21-17. In boys' doubles, Charan Ram Thippana and Hari Krishna Veeramreddy produced a clinical 21-14, 21-8 victory against Japan's Kosuke Shinohara/Hiroto Nakatsuka, and Jagsher Singh Khangurra eased past Malaysia's Winson Choh 21-12, 21-17 in singles.

In the U-15 boys' singles, Wazir Singh narrowly missed out on a quarterfinal spot after a valiant 19-21, 22-20, 22-24 loss to seventh seed Revan Adrilleo Saputra of Indonesia.

India had won a gold and a bronze in 2024, and one gold, one silver, and one bronze in 2023, with both editions taking place in Chengdu. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

