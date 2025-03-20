Shakib Al Hasan cleared to bowl by ECB

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been cleared to resume bowling in the County Championship and The Hundred after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) approved his action, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Shakib was initially suspended from bowling in domestic and international cricket after the ECB deemed his action illegal during his solitary County appearance in September 2024. Umpires reported his action while he was playing for Surrey against Somerset, leading to a ban.

Despite a professional career spanning 20 years without prior concerns over his action, Shakib was first suspended from bowling in December after failing an assessment at Loughborough University. Under ICC regulations, his ban was automatically enforced worldwide. A second assessment in Chennai in January also did not go in his favour, resulting in his omission from Bangladesh's squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, which was set to be his farewell international tournament.

Determined to rectify his action, Shakib underwent a third assessment at Loughborough University on March 9. On Wednesday, he received confirmation that all 22 deliveries tested during the session were deemed legal. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) later stated that Shakib had successfully remedied his action.

Shakib is free to return to competitive bowling, marking a significant moment in his career. (ANI)

