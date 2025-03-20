DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Shakib Al Hasan cleared to bowl by ECB

Shakib Al Hasan cleared to bowl by ECB

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been cleared to resume bowling in the County Championship and The Hundred after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) approved his action, according to ESPNcricinfo.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:51 PM Mar 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been cleared to resume bowling in the County Championship and The Hundred after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) approved his action, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Shakib was initially suspended from bowling in domestic and international cricket after the ECB deemed his action illegal during his solitary County appearance in September 2024. Umpires reported his action while he was playing for Surrey against Somerset, leading to a ban.

Despite a professional career spanning 20 years without prior concerns over his action, Shakib was first suspended from bowling in December after failing an assessment at Loughborough University. Under ICC regulations, his ban was automatically enforced worldwide. A second assessment in Chennai in January also did not go in his favour, resulting in his omission from Bangladesh's squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, which was set to be his farewell international tournament.

Advertisement

Determined to rectify his action, Shakib underwent a third assessment at Loughborough University on March 9. On Wednesday, he received confirmation that all 22 deliveries tested during the session were deemed legal. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) later stated that Shakib had successfully remedied his action.

Shakib is free to return to competitive bowling, marking a significant moment in his career. (ANI)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper