DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Shamar Joseph ruled out of Bangladesh series with 'discomfort in his shoulder'

Shamar Joseph ruled out of Bangladesh series with 'discomfort in his shoulder'

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:45 PM Oct 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251020151103
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): West Indies pace sensation Shamar Joseph, who was eyeing a return to international cricket this weekend after missing the Test tour of India, has suffered another setback due to discomfort in his shoulder. The 26-year-old, who was part of the ODI squad in Dhaka, has now been ruled out of the ongoing three-match series against Bangladesh, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

Joseph was also included in the T20I squad for the tour. However, a statement from Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday confirmed that the fast bowler has been advised to consult a specialist in England to begin his rehabilitation process.

Advertisement

Before the Bangladesh tour, Joseph had missed the two-match Test series in India owing to an unspecified injury. He has not played any competitive cricket since the conclusion of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in September, where he featured in five matches for Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Advertisement

Adding to West Indies' injury woes, left-arm seamer Jediah Blades has also been ruled out of both the Bangladesh and upcoming New Zealand tours after suffering a stress fracture in his lower back. The 23-year-old, who has represented the West Indies in nine white-ball internationals, will return home to undergo rehabilitation.

In response, all-rounder Akeal Hosein and left-arm pacer Ramon Simmonds have been added to the ODI squad for the remaining two matches against Bangladesh. Both players were already part of the T20I squad for the series that will wrap up West Indies' tour of Bangladesh.

Advertisement

The visitors had earlier gone down by 74 runs in the opening ODI on a challenging Dhaka pitch on October 18. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts