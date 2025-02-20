Dubai [UAE], February 20 (ANI): Indian pacer Mohammed Shami completed 200 ODI wickets on Thursday, becoming the fastest to reach the milestone in terms of balls taken.

Shami accomplished this milestone during India's ICC Champions Trophy campaign opener against Bangladesh in Dubai.

During the match, he bowled his full quota of 10 overs and looked in a nice rhythm. He ended his spell with 5/53 in 10 overs, getting wickets of Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Taskin Ahmed.

In 104 ODIs, Shami has 202 wickets at an average of 23.63, with best figures of 7/57. He has six five-wicket hauls as well. He is India's eighth-highest ODI wicket-taker.

Also, he has overtaken Zaheer Khan (59 scalps) to become India's leading wicket-taker in ICC ODI tournaments, with 60 wickets in total. In the ODI WC, he has 55 scalps in 18 matches at an average of 13.52, with best figures of 7/57 and four five-wicket hauls. In his first ICC Champions Trophy match here, he has taken five wickets.

This is also the best figures by an Indian pacer in CT history, and overall second next to Ravindra Jadeja, who took 5/36 against West Indies in 2013.

Coming to balls taken, Shami has taken 200 ODI wickets in just 5,126 balls, making him the fastest to do so, outdoing Mitchell Starc, who did so in 5,240 balls.

In terms of matches, Shami is the second fastest to 200 ODI wickets, tied with Pakistan legend Saqlain Mushtaq (104 matches). The fastest to 200 wickets in ODIs in terms of matches is Starc, who reached the landmark in 102 matches.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first. India reduced Bangladesh to 35/5 in the first nine overs. Then a 154-run stand between Jaker Ali (68 in 114 balls, with four boundaries) and Towhid Hridoy (100 in 117 balls, with six fours and two sixes) helped Bangladesh reach 228 in 49.4 overs.

Shami (5/53) and Harshit Rana (3/31) were the top wicket-takers for India, with Axar also getting two for 43 runs in his nine overs. (ANI)

