Shammi Silva re-elected as Sri Lanka Cricket President for fourth consecutive term

New Delhi [India] March 31 (ANI): Shammi Silva has been elected as the president of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for a fourth consecutive term. He will serve in this role for a two-year duration from 2025-2027. This marks the third occasion Silva has obtained the position without opposition, while the remainder of his team has also been re-elected unchallenged, as per a report by ESPNcricinfo.

Jayantha Dharmadasa and Ravin Wickramaratne have been re-elected as vice-president, while Sujeewa Godaliyadda, Chryshantha Kapuwatte, and Lasantha Wickremasinghe will continue as treasurer, assistant secretary, and assistant treasurer, respectively.

The only official not returning is Secretary Mohan de Silva, who resigned in November 2023. His position has been filled by Bandula Dissanayake, the sole new member of the executive committee. Kapuwatta had been serving as acting secretary since de Silva's resignation.

The conclusion of Silva's term in 2027 will signify eight years at the helm, a scenario enabled by a recent modification in Sri Lanka's sports law allowing officials to occupy positions for up to two consecutive four-year terms.

The most significant aspect of this year's election is that it's the first one conducted since last December's alteration to SLC's constitution, which resulted in a reduction of the voting body from 147 to 60.

The last match Sri Lanka played was in February 14, 2025. They played a two-match ODI series against Australia at home. Sri Lanka won the ODI series 2-0

It was Sri Lanka's largest ODI victory over Australia, who recorded their equal eighth-lowest total in the format. Sri Lanka women will play a tri-series at home against India and South Africa women starting on April 27, 2025. (ANI)

