DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / "Shan Masood's fractured finger affected us": Babar Azam after Pakistan's loss to West Indies in first Test

"Shan Masood's fractured finger affected us": Babar Azam after Pakistan's loss to West Indies in first Test

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:58 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], July 29 (ANI): Pakistan captain Babar Azam has confirmed that former skipper Shan Masood suffered a finger fracture during the first ICC World Test Championship match against the West Indies in Trinidad.

Advertisement

Masood sustained the injury while batting in Pakistan's first innings during their 90-run defeat in the first Test match. The injury forced him to move down to No. 8 in the second innings as Pakistan suffered their eighth consecutive Test defeat away from home, according to the ICC.

Advertisement

After the match, Babar was asked about Masood's change in batting position and revealed that the left-handed batter had fractured his finger.

Advertisement

"Yes, Shan Masood's injury affected us because, unfortunately, his finger is fractured, so we definitely missed him," Babar confirmed, as quoted by ICC.

"At the same time, when you're facing the new ball, you have to survive the first 20 overs, build partnerships, and then, as the ball gets older, the pitch becomes easier to bat on. We couldn't put together those partnerships."

Advertisement

Babar provided some brief resistance on Tuesday as Pakistan were skittled for just 120 in their second innings, with the experienced right-hander scoring his 32nd half-century in Tests only to run out of partners late as Jayden Seales (5/20) ran through the visitors' batting order.

The loss left Pakistan rooted to the bottom of the World Test Championship standings, and Babar suggested it was their top order that had let the side down.

"We played good cricket in the last few days, but today we were not up to the mark as a batting unit," Babar said.

"The surface is good and we expected the new ball to move for which we were prepared ... but I think they bowled very well and used the conditions nicely. We'll sit together and discuss these things because, while the result isn't go our way, we can certainly address our mistakes. We'll do our best to correct them and ensure we improve going forward," he added.

While Jayden Seales impressed for the West Indies on the final day of the Test, it was fellow fast bowler Justin Greaves who was named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance in Pakistan's first innings. Greaves made history by claiming his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests, including five consecutive wicket maidens, according to ICC.

He added two more wickets on Tuesday to help the West Indies secure victory and strengthen their eighth position in the World Test Championship standings. The right-arm pacer also said he gained valuable experience during the match by observing Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas.

"We came in and tried to be just as disciplined as possible," Greaves said. "I mimicked Mohammad Abbas' fuller lengths when he bowled against us in the first and second innings and it pretty much worked out for us."

The second Test between West Indies and Pakistan commences in Port of Spain on August 2. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts