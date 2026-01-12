Dambulla [Sri Lanka], January 12 (ANI): Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 14 runs in the rain-affected 3rd T20I to level the three-match series 1-1 on Sunday at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Sri Lankan batters, especially captain Dasun Shanaka, Janith Liyanage and Kamil Mishara, were the chief architects of Sri Lanka's win, while Wanindu Hasaranga's three-wicket haul helped the hosts restrict Pakistan's chase.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first in a match that was reduced to 12 overs per side due to rain.

Opening the batting for Sri Lanka, Pathum Nissanka fell early as he was dismissed for a two-ball duck by Pakistan ace pacer Naseem Shah. Kamil Mishara (20 off eight balls) followed soon, making Sri Lanka's score 20-2 in 1.5 overs. However, Kusal Mendis (30 off 16 balls) and Dhananjaya de Silva (22 off 15 balls) posted a quick recovery, taking Sri Lanka to the score of 54 in five overs.

Charith Asalanka, too, contributed with a 13-ball 21, but it was captain Dasun Shanaka, who provided the host with a much-needed blitz, smashing a 9-ball 34 runs, hitting five sixes and helping Sri Lanka to reach the total of 160/6 in 12 overs. Shanaka compiled a 15-ball 52-run partnership with Janith Liyanage (22 off eight balls).

Pakistan's Mohammad Wasim Jr grabbed three wickets but gave away 54 runs in three overs.

Chasing 161, Pakistan were jolted early as opener Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed for nine runs by Sri Lanka's Eshan Malinga. However, captain Salman Agha blasted a 12-ball 45-run innings to take Sri Lanka over the 60-run threshold inside four overs, slamming three sixes and four boundaries. However, Agha, Saim Ayub and Usman Khan lost their wickets in quick succession as Sri Lanka reduced Pakistan to 67/3 in 4.5 overs, marking a critical moment in the match.

Mohammad Nawaz (28 runs off 15 balls) and Khawaja Nafay (26 off 15 balls) made efforts to revive Pakistan's chase as they formed a 49-run partnership, but after their wickets, Pakistan could not put up much of a fightback as they ended with 146/8 in 12 overs, losing the match by 14 runs.

For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga emerged as the key strike bowler, finishing with 4-35 in three overs. Matheesha Pathirana also chipped in with two wickets.

With the win, Sri Lanka levelled the three-match T20I series 1-1 with Pakistan having won the series opener earlier. The second T20I was abandoned due to rain. (ANI)

