Shane Watson backs "pivotal" Maxwell to shine in ICC Champions Trophy for Australia

Melbourne [Australia], February 21 (ANI): Ahead of his nation's campaign opener in the ICC Champions Trophy against arch-rivals England, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has backed experienced all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has his best cricket "in front of him" and will play a "pivotal" role in his team's success at the tournament.

Australia's ICC Champions Trophy campaign will kickstart on Saturday at Lahore against arch-rivals England, followed by matches against South Africa (February 25) at Rawalpindi and Afghanistan (February 28) at Lahore.

Maxwell might be 36 years old and boast more than 250 international caps across three formats, but his form in the Big Bash - where he was one of two Players of the Series - has convinced Watson his best cricket is still to come. During the tournament, Maxwell had made 325 runs in nine matches at an average of 54.16 and a strike rate of 186.78, with three fifties and also took a wicket.

However, his recent international outings do not inspire much confidence, despite the inconsistencies that are natural with his role as an attacking all-rounder. In the last seven innings and eight matches, he has only scored 56 runs and taken five wickets. One of Australia's biggest match-winners remains in the "bust" phase of his "boom-or-bust" batting.

Australia head to Pakistan as the reigning world champions in the 50-over format and sit second in the men's ODI team rankings.

But with just one win from their last five ODI matches - and key bowlers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc all missing from the squad - questions have been raised about their ability to claim the trophy in Pakistan.

However, Watson, the two-time ICC Men's Champions Trophy winner and one of four Event Ambassadors for the 2025 edition, insists they will be a tough team to beat, especially if their explosive all-rounder fires.

"The stand-out player for me is Glenn Maxwell," he said as quoted by ICC.

"With what I have seen recently, especially in the Big Bash, I believe he has some of his best cricket in front of him across the next two or three years and I would be very surprised if he does not dominate this Champions Trophy."

"He had that incredible innings against Afghanistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, where he scored a double century, but he has struggled to be consistent at times. That's the nature of his role in the team."

"However, it now just feels like it has all fallen into place for him, and that is with everything in his life, not just his cricket, so I think he will play a pivotal part," concluded Watson about the all-rounder.

Maxwell has been brilliant for Australia in the white-ball ICC events, scoring 901 runs in 27 matches and 25 innings at an average of 47.42 and a strike rate of 160.32, with three centuries and two fifties in ODI World Cups since the 2015 edition. He has 12 wickets as well. In the Champions Trophy, he has scored 81 runs in five matches and three innings at an average of 40.50, with the best score of 32. (ANI)

