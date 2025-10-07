DT
Shanghai Masters: Djokovic survives humidity, ankle pain to reach QFs for 11th time

Shanghai Masters: Djokovic survives humidity, ankle pain to reach QFs for 11th time

ANI
Updated At : 11:40 PM Oct 07, 2025 IST
Shanghai [China], October 7 (ANI): Serbian icon survived left ankle pain, humidity and a tough challenge posed by Jaume Munar to advance to the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters for the 11th time on Tuesday.

The 24-time major champion received medical attention plenty of times in a two-hour, 40 minute clash that left him drained and in need of an ice towel on his head during changeovers. The superstar threw up on courtside several times and collapsed to the floor during set two, as per ATP's official website.

But nothing could deter the 38-year-old legend from beating Munar 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 in one of his most physically and mentally draining and demanding matches of the season.

After a loss in set two, an error from Munar during the third set caused Djokovic to regain momentum. Munar missed a smash, and Djokovic broke his serve and went full on aggressive in the decider set.

The Serbian has lifted the title four times, a record. The world number 5 is chasing a record-extending 41st ATP Masters 1000 title first since his win in Paris back in 2023, having lost Miami final this year to Jakub Mensik. He is currently third in ATP Live Race to Turin with a 35-10 win loss record. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

