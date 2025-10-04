Shanghai Masters: Sinner advances to third round

Shanghai [China], October 4 (ANI): Italian world number two superstar Jannik Sinner marched to the third round of the Shanghai Masters during his title defence, defeating Daniel Altmaier on Saturday.

Fresh after his China Open triumph, Sinner worked hard for his opening win in this tournament, but during the round two, he beat a tenacious Daniel 6-3, 6-3.

Sinner is aiming to become the first player to successfully defend his Shanghai title since Novak Djokovic in 2013.

"I knew before the match it was going to be very difficult today. I did not have a lot of time to adapt here, but it makes it even more special. Every day, every opponent is very difficult, it is a huge challenge. So I am very happy to come through today, and hopefully I am able to raise my level tomorrow," he said after the match, as quoted by ATP's official website.

Facing Daniel for the first time since his loss to the German in the French Open back in 2023, Sinner managed to convert three of four break points he earned to secure a third-round clash with Tallon Griekspoor.

The Italian has an enviable 23-2 record in China, having won three titles here, Beijing Open 2023 and 2025, Shanghai Masters 2024. He will be holding the third round with a 6-0 lead over Griekspoor. (ANI)

