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Home / Sports / Shanto's ton, Mominul's 91 power Bangladesh to 301/4 on Day 1 in 1st Test against Pakistan

Shanto's ton, Mominul's 91 power Bangladesh to 301/4 on Day 1 in 1st Test against Pakistan

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ANI
Updated At : 08:10 PM May 08, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [India], May 8 (ANI): Bangladesh seized control of the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday, ending on commanding score of 301 for 4 at Stumps on Day 1.

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Despite losing early wickets, the home side rallied behind a magnificent century from Najmul Hossain Shanto (101) and a gritty 91 from Mominul Haque to frustrate the Pakistani bowling attack.

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Pakistan captain won the toss and elected to bowl first. The pace duo of Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali found rhythm quickly. While Afridi removed Mahmudul Hasan Joy (8) in the seventh over, Hasan Ali got rid of Shadman Islam (13). Bangladesh were left reeling at 31 for 2 in 10.1 overs.

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The early breakthroughs, however, were as good as it got for the visitors. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque joined forces to construct a monumental 170-run partnership for the third wicket.

Shanto was the aggressor, slamming 12 boundaries and two sixes. Mominul, at the other end, played a patient knock. The pair safely navigated the middle sessions.

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The breakthrough finally came via Mohammad Abbas in the 53rd over, as he trapped Shanto LBW shortly after the batter reached his century. In 53 overs, Bangladesh were 201/3.

Mominul continued to push toward his own hundred but fell agonisingly short on 91 in the 74th over, dismissed by Noman Ali after a 75-run stand with Mushfiqur Rahim.

Following the fourth wicket, Litton Das (8*) and Mushfiqur Rahim (48*) added 25 runs to the team's score as Bangladesh ended Day 1 on 301/4 in 85 overs.

Pakistan's bowlers toiled through 85 overs--short of the full 90 due to a slow over rate--with Abbas being the pick of the attack (1/51) as he was the only one who went for anything under 3 runs per over.

Bangladesh will look to push past 400 on Day 2, while Pakistan desperately need early wickets with the second new ball to claw their way back into the contest. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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