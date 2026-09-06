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Home / Sports / Sharath Kamal champions fitness, drug-free youth at ‘Sundays on Cycle’ event in Surat

Sharath Kamal champions fitness, drug-free youth at ‘Sundays on Cycle’ event in Surat

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ANI
Updated At : 02:17 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 6 (ANI): Former India table tennis player and International Olympiad Academy Vice Chairperson Sharath Kamal emphasised the importance of the Fit India Movement in promoting physical and mental well-being, especially among young people, at a ‘Sundays on Cycle’ event in Surat on Sunday.

Notably, the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’ message took centre stage at the 89th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle in Surat on Sunday, with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya leading the cycling initiative alongside Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi.

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Speaking to ANI, Sharath Kamal said the Fit India Movement is helping promote physical and mental well-being, particularly among the youth. He highlighted the ‘Sundays on Cycle’ initiative, which combines fitness with awareness about building a drug-free nation as India moves towards ‘Viksit Bharat’.

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"The Fit India Movement is a very positive, progressive project through which we are striving to keep Indians, especially the youth, physically and mentally fit. We face many difficulties today simply because we aren't active, and mental well-being is of utmost importance. Through the Fit India Mission, we are addressing these issues. At the same time, for the past 1.5 years, we have been organising 'Sunday on Cycles' events; while we cycle five kilometres, there is a clear message and goal behind it—ensuring not just physical fitness for the youth, but also raising awareness about creating a drug-free country as we move towards a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India)," he said.

Meanwhile, Fit India Brand Ambassador Afreen Jasani stressed the need to raise awareness about the health risks of junk food and sedentary lifestyles, saying participation in cycling events can help people experience the benefits of an active lifestyle and encourage meaningful change.

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“Today’s lifestyle is all about junk food and a sedentary routine, so creating awareness is very important. When people take part in events like today’s Sunday cycling event, they experience the benefits themselves, which can bring real change," she said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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