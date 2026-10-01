Shardul Thakur, Jitesh Sharma, Kashvee Gautam join MLB legends for MLBx: Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI): Indian cricket stars Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jitesh Sharma and Kashvee Gautam will team up with MLB legends and elite softball players for the first-ever MLBx event in India on October 24.

Major League Baseball today announced that Indian cricket stars Shardul Thakur, Jitesh Sharma and Kashvee Gautam will join Suryakumar Yadav; MLB Legends Nick Swisher, Adrián González, Jonny Gomes, and Jake Arrieta; and Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) stars Rachel Garcia and Jordan Woolery at MLBx: Mumbai, according to a press release.

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The first-ever MLBx event in India will take place on October 24 at Mumbai Football Arena, Andheri Sports Complex, bringing together cricket, baseball and softball talent for a high-energy 3-on-3 showdown, with four iconic MLB franchises represented on the field – New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Chicago Cubs.

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The New York Yankees team will feature Nick Swisher, Suryakumar Yadav and Rachel Garcia, while the Los Angeles Dodgers team will comprise Adrián González, Jitesh Sharma and Jordan Woolery. The Chicago Cubs team will include Jake Arrieta, Shardul Thakur and one player yet to be confirmed, while the Boston Red Sox team will feature Jonny Gomes, Kashvee Gautam and one player to be confirmed.

The four teams bring together World Series champions, MLB All-Stars, Indian cricket stars and AUSL talent for a unique cross-sport competition, putting athletes from different sporting worlds on the same field. The final two players will be announced soon.

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For fans, it is a rare chance to see some of India’s biggest cricketing names go head-to-head, and side-by-side, with players who have competed at the highest level of baseball.

Jonny Gomes, who played for 13 MLB seasons, was part of the 2013 Boston Red Sox World Series-winning team and finished his career with 162 home runs.

Jake Arrieta, the 2015 National League Cy Young Award winner for the league’s best pitcher, helped lead the Chicago Cubs to their historic 2016 World Series championship.

They join Nick Swisher, a 2009 World Series champion and 2010 MLB All-Star with the New York Yankees, and Adrián González, a five-time MLB All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner honouring his outstanding defence.

The line-up also features AUSL athletes Jordan Woolery, the 2026 Softball America and Big Ten Player of the Year, and Rachel Garcia, a two-time NFCA National Player of the Year, Olympic silver medallist and first overall pick in the inaugural AUSL Draft.

MLBx: Mumbai will bring the energy of baseball together with the culture of Mumbai, combining sport, music, food and entertainment throughout the experience.

Badshah and KR$NA will bring their hip-hop performances to the event, while Mumbai-based DJ OG SHEZ will set the tone with her genre-blending sound.

At the centre of it all will be the 3-on-3 competition - short, fast and built for big moments - putting the players’ athleticism and adaptability to the test.

Jeremiah Yolkut, Major League Baseball, Senior Vice President of Global Operations and Events, said: “India’s passion for sport, combined with its vibrant entertainment culture, makes Mumbai the perfect setting for MLBx’s first event in the country. By bringing together some of India’s biggest cricket stars with MLB stars and elite softball athletes, we’re creating a unique opportunity for fans to experience baseball in a new and exciting way. We’re excited to continue building our connection with Indian fans and introducing more people to the game through this celebration of sport and culture.”

Nikhil Bardia, Head of RISE Worldwide, said: “MLBx: Mumbai is about bringing two sporting worlds together in a way that feels fresh and exciting for Indian fans. Having Suryakumar Yadav lead the charge alongside Shardul, Jitesh and Kashvee, and share the field with MLB legends and AUSL athletes, makes this much more than a baseball event - it’s a celebration of sport, entertainment and culture. We’re proud to bring this experience to Mumbai and give fans the chance to see some incredible sporting talent come together in a completely new format.”

MLBx: Mumbai marks the first MLBx event in India and builds on MLB’s growing engagement with Indian fans and partnership with RISE Worldwide to accelerate the growth of baseball in the country. (ANI)

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