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Home / Sports / Shardul Thakur to miss Mumbai’s third-round Ranji Trophy clash against Haryana

Shardul Thakur to miss Mumbai’s third-round Ranji Trophy clash against Haryana

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ANI
Updated At : 04:32 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): Star all-rounder Shardul Thakur is set to miss Mumbai’s third-round Ranji Trophy clash against Haryana at the BKC complex, starting Monday, as he continues to recover from an injury.

The all-rounder had also sat out the first two rounds due to the same issue. Mumbai have retained the same squad that defeated Himachal Pradesh by a bonus point in Bilaspur in the previous round, as per Cricinfo.

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Thakur fractured his right middle finger during a training session ahead of the tournament’s opening round. Initial reports suggested that he would be sidelined for at least the first two matches.

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Although the Mumbai camp had hoped he would regain fitness in time for the third game, Thakur is yet to be declared match-fit.

He has continued training with the squad and was also seen alongside Suryakumar Yadav at a Major League Baseball event in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

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During his recovery, Thakur will also take up commentary duties for some of the T20Is in India’s ongoing series against New Zealand.

Thakur last featured in the Duleep Trophy quarter-final for West Zone against North Zone in late August. The out-of-favour India allrounder claimed one wicket in 14 overs and scored 10 runs in his only innings at the crease.

He remained unbeaten on zero without facing a delivery in the second innings as North Zone secured a 54-run victory.

Mumbai will continue to deal with an injury-hit squad, with newly appointed vice-captain Ayush Mhatre sidelined by a hamstring injury, while Yashasvi Jaiswal is in New Zealand to feature in the Test matches following the ongoing 'A' series.

Opening batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi and allrounder Suryansh Shedge were added to the squad as reinforcements ahead of the second round.

Despite these setbacks, Mumbai sit at the top of Elite Group D with 14 points. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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