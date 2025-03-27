Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 27 (ANI): From going unsold in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) Mega Auction to becoming the bowling spearhead of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Shardul Thakur delivered a strong performance against the dominant Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday. His four-wicket haul played a crucial role in restricting SRH to 190/9 in their innings.

Thakur finished with figures of 4/34 in his four overs, providing LSG with crucial breakthroughs at key moments. He struck early to break SRH's opening partnership, dismissing Abhishek Sharma for just 6 runs. The seamer then put LSG in command with back-to-back dismissals, sending in-form Ishan Kishan back for a duck. Kishan, who had scored a century in his last match against Rajasthan Royals, fell victim to Thakur's pace with SRH reduced to 15/2.

Despite the early blows, Travis Head and Nitish Kumar Reddy rebuilt the innings with a 61-run stand. Head, looking in good touch, fell for 47 to debutant Prince Yadav, while Heinrich Klaasen's aggressive knock was cut short by a brilliant run-out from Yadav.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was holding SRH's innings together, was cleaned up by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for 32. Aniket Verma then provided fireworks, smashing five sixes in a stunning 36-run knock off just 13 balls before being dismissed by Digvesh Rathi. His efforts pushed SRH to 156/6.

Abhinav Manohar could not contribute much, falling for just two runs as Thakur claimed his third wicket. However, SRH captain Pat Cummins injected some late momentum into the innings, smashing three consecutive sixes off his first three balls. His counter-attacking approach, though short-lived, saw him dismissed by Avesh Khan for 18 off four balls.

Thakur wrapped up his spell with the wicket of Mohammed Shami and completed his hundred IPL wickets. Every LSG bowler chipped in with a wicket. LSG will need 191 runs for victory. (ANI)

