"Sharing dressing room with guys like Shakib, Roy, and Udana has been massive for me": Royal Champs' Aaron Jones

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 29 (ANI): Royal Champs finally broke through for their first victory of the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10, and USA's Aaron Jones played a pivotal role in the seven-wicket win over the Northern Warriors at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, according to a release.

Advertisement

The victory follows a series of close losses, with Jones delivering a complete all-round performance that showcased exactly why he's become such a crucial player for both franchise and country.

Advertisement

"Finally getting that first win feels incredible. We've been in close games, but this was a complete performance, fielding, batting, bowling, everything clicked," he said, as quoted from a release.

Advertisement

Jones praised the Royal Champs setup for enabling players to thrive, crediting the management's approach as a key factor in the team's performance.

"The Royal Champs management has been outstanding, genuinely world-class. From day one, they've made sure we have everything we need to perform. When you feel valued as a player, you naturally want to deliver for the franchise," he noted.

Advertisement

Jones continued to emphasise the holistic approach taken by the franchise.

"It's not just about cricket here, they genuinely care about the players as people. That kind of environment brings out the best in everyone. I couldn't have asked for a better franchise to be part of," he added.

Furthermore, the experience of playing alongside veterans at the ADT10 has been invaluable for Jones' development.

The 31-year-old remarked, "Sharing the dressing room with guys like Shakib Al Hassan, Jason Roy, and Isuru Udana has been massive for me. Their professionalism, the way they read conditions, how they handle pressure, you can't learn that from coaching manuals. They've been brilliant in helping me adapt and improve."

With the USA gearing for the upcoming T20 World Cup, Jones is optimistic about his team's prospects, "Playing against India and Pakistan, these are the moments you dream about. Everyone knows they're top teams, but T20 cricket is unpredictable. We've already beaten Pakistan before. We're not here to make up the numbers; we genuinely believe we can qualify for the next round."

He further added, "People underestimate us, and that's fine. But in T20s, rankings don't always matter. It's about who executes on the day. We've got the firepower and the belief to cause some major upsets."

During his time in the UAE capital, he said, "I absolutely love playing cricket in Abu Dhabi. The facilities here are world-class, everything a professional cricketer needs to perform at their best. But it's more than just the cricket infrastructure. The city itself has an incredible vibe. There's a perfect blend of world-class sporting venues and amazing experiences off the field."

Jones added his perspective on Abu Dhabi's growing reputation as a cricket destination.

"Abu Dhabi is establishing itself as a genuine sporting destination. Whether it's the stadiums, the pitches, or just the overall atmosphere, everything about this place makes you want to come back and perform here again and again," Jones said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)