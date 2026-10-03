Sharjah Warriorz complete squad for ILT20 Season 5 after auction

Dubai [UAE], October 3 (ANI): Sharjah Warriorz have completed their squad for the fifth season of the ILT20, putting together a well-rounded group that combines proven international experience with emerging UAE talent following the conclusion of the Season 5 Player Auction in Dubai.

With newly appointed Head Coach Adrian Birrell at the helm, the Warriorz have assembled a 23-member squad more than capable of mounting a serious charge for the trophy, according to a release.

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The team had already secured James Vince, Adam Milne, Waqar Salamkheil and Sikandar Raza in the pre-auction window, establishing a strong core of proven match-winners. At the auction, the franchise further strengthened its squad with the additions of Richard Gleeson, Mohammad Nabi, Paul Walter, Adil Rashid, while adding greater depth and versatility across the batting and all-rounder departments.

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England pacer Richard Gleeson was Sharjah Warriorz’ biggest signing at USD 180,000, bringing extensive T20 experience to the squad. Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi was the second-biggest acquisition at USD 140,000, while Adil Rashid returned to the Warriorz setup after previously representing the franchise.

The Warriorz have also built significant depth through experienced campaigners such as Paul Walter, Craig Overton, George Linde, George Dockrell, Logan van Beek and Brandon McMullen, alongside wicketkeeper-batters Tom Banton and James Rew. The additions provide the side with multiple batting options through the middle and lower-middle order, while offering flexibility with both bat and ball.

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“We wanted to come out of the auction with a squad that gives us options in every situation. We have experienced players who have played a lot of T20 cricket, but we have also made sure there is depth in our batting and enough all-round ability to give us different combinations. The key now is to bring everyone together and build a clear identity around how we want to play,” said Adrian Birrell, Head Coach, Sharjah Warriorz.

Spin is another major strength of the Warriorz squad, with Waqar Salamkheil, Adil Rashid, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Nabi and George Linde providing a formidable group of spin options. Linde, a left-arm spinner from South Africa, also adds another dimension to the attack under South African coach Birrell, with the combination particularly suited to the conditions at the home stadium for Sharjah Warriorz.

The franchise has simultaneously placed emphasis on the next generation, bringing four UAE U19 players into the squad. The young local contingent will complement the experienced international core and strengthen the Warriorz's UAE representation.

“We are very happy with the balance we have achieved. There is experience and versatility throughout the squad. We have a set of players that will give coach Adrian Birrell and the coaching staff the flexibility to build combinations around the various playing conditions and match situations,” said Kshemal Waingankar, COO, Sharjah Warriorz.

With a blend of established international names, T20 specialists, versatile all-rounders and emerging UAE talent, Sharjah Warriorz now turn their attention towards building team chemistry and preparing for the upcoming ILT20 Season 5 campaign.

Sharjah Warriorz Full Squad

Sikandar Raza, James Vince, Mohammad Waqar Salamkheil, Adam Milne, Tanish Suri, Junaid Siddique, Ali Aamer Naseer, Adil Rashid, Mohammad Nabi, Richard Gleeson, George Linde, Paul Walter, Nabeel Aziz, George Dockrell, Brandon McMullen, Arjunraj Selvaraj, Mohammad Saqib, Craig Overton, James Rew, Tom Banton, Logan van Beek, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Fareed Malik. (ANI)

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