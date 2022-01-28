Sharma drops terrible triple after 4-under first-nine

Dubai: For a little over two hours, Shubhankar Sharma carried on from where he had left last week as he racked up four birdies on his first-nine, which was the back- nine of Emirates Golf Club, on the first day of Dubai Desert Classic. Turning in a 4-under, he seemed set for a low number when the disaster struck. He hit his tee shot on the first out of bounds, then he found the rough and went on to pile up a seven on the hole for triple-bogey.

Singapore

Madappa, Joshi and Chikka take India’s strength to 7

India’s Viraj Madappa tallied 10-under for the 36-hole Saudi International qualifier to win it by four shots and make the main draw of the $5 million Saudi International next week. Madappa joined Shubhankar Sharma, Rashid Khan, Veer Ahlawat and Shiv Kapur, who are already in the field for the star-studded lucrative event, which will herald the start of the 2022 Asian Tour season.

North Sound

England first team to reach U-19 World Cup semifinals

Jacob Bethell’s blistering batting display helped England advance to the semifinals of the ICC Under-19 World Cup with a six-wicket win over South Africa here. Meanwhile, Matthew Welch’s 78 helped Zimbabwe set Scotland a tricky chase of 249 in their Plate quarterfinal. Scotland were unable to build partnerships as they slumped to 140 all out to see Zimbabwe advance to meet Ireland.

North Sound

Women’s Asian Cup: Aussies beat Thailand to stay perfect

Australia completed hat-trick of wins at Women’s Asian Cup while confirming their status as Group B winners with a 2-1 victory over Thailand at Mumbai Football Arena today. While Thailand tasted defeat on the night, Miyo Okamoto’s side also advanced to the quarterfinals, where they will face Japan on Sunday, while Australia will cross paths with South Korea. Agencies