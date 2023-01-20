Sharma makes bright start in Abu Dhabi with bogey-free 67

Abu Dhabi: Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma showed his liking for the Yas Links course here today with a bogey-free start of a 5-under 67 that put him three behind Luke Donald, who will captain the 2023 Ryder Cup team in Rome later this year.
Mumbai
Mohammedan beat Mumbai Kenkre 3-0 in I-League
Mohammedan Sporting Club picked up their first win on the road, registering a 3-0 win over Mumbai Kenkre FC in the Hero I-League at the Cooperage Stadium here today.
London
S Africa legend Amla retires from all forms of cricket
Legendary South African batter Hashim Amla has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing curtains down on an illustrious career spanning two decades. “Hashim Amla announces retirement from all forms of cricket,” English county club Surrey posted on Twitter.
Riyadh
Dzeko inspires Inter to Italian Super Cup win
Veteran forward Edin Dzeko inspired Inter Milan to a 3-0 win over city rivals AC Milan and a second straight Italian Super Cup trophy, adding to the Rossoneri’s woes. Dzeko scored one goal and also had a role in Federico Dimarco’s opener. Agencies
