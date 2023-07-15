Sharma rallies to shoot 68, lies T-26

PTI

Gullane (Scotland), July 14

Shubhankar Sharma, buoyed by the presence of his family around him for the next two weeks, made an excellent recovery on the back-nine to card a 2-under 68 in the first round of the Scottish Open.

Sharma, who was 1-over after the front-nine, gathered three birdies over four holes to climb to tied-26th after the first day. South Korea’s Byeong Hun An fired a and course-record equalling 9-under 61 to snatch the lead.

Bogey-free Aditi T-5th

Sylvania (US): Aditi Ashok got off to a flying start with a bogey-free 5-under 66 to lie tied-fifth after the first round of the Dana Open on the Ladies PGA Tour. Aditi was two shots behind Sweden’s Linn Grant and Thailand’s Jaravee Boonchant.

Atwal shoots 72 to be 29th

Akron (USA): Arjun Atwal overcame an early double-bogey to manage a card of 2-over 72 in the first round of the Kaulig Championship on the Champions Tour PGA.

Tvesa wins first title in 2 yrs

Bengaluru: Tvesa Malik found the touch she was missing for so long on the last 10 holes of the final round of the 11th leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour to clinch her first title in two years. She carded a 3-under on the final day and totalled 1-over 202.