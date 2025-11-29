Shashank Singh Kataria to represent India at FEI Asian Continental Championship Pattaya 2025

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 29 (ANI): India's rising equestrian athlete, Shashank Singh Kataria, has arrived in Thailand with his competition horse, Bullseye, to represent Team India in the eventing discipline at the prestigious FEI Asian Continental Championship Pattaya 2025.

Advertisement

Born and raised in Gurgaon, Haryana, the 21-year-old rider has trained extensively in Australia, gaining strong international experience across multiple eventing competitions in India, Europe, and Australia.

Advertisement

His partnership with Bullseye has strengthened over several months of dedicated preparation, leading to his selection for India's Eventing team, as per a press release.

Advertisement

The FEI Asian Continental Championship is one of the most significant equestrian tournaments in the region, hosting elite riders from across Asia for competitions in Dressage, Show Jumping, and Eventing.

Shashank's participation highlights India's growing presence in global eventing and strengthens the national team's medal prospects.

Advertisement

"It is a privilege to represent India on the Asian stage. Being here in Thailand with Bullseye feels like the beginning of a dream coming true. We have trained hard, and I look forward to doing my best for the country," Shashank Singh Kataria said.

Team India's Eventing contingent will now begin on-ground preparations in Pattaya as they gear up for inspections, familiarisation, and the main competition days.

The nation extends its best wishes to Shashank Singh Kataria and the entire Indian Eventing team for a successful championship. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)