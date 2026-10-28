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Home / Sports / Shaun Marsh joins Milan Icons for Italia T10 League

Shaun Marsh joins Milan Icons for Italia T10 League

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ANI
Updated At : 09:17 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Milan [Italy], October 28 (ANI): Former Australia international Shaun Marsh has joined Milan Icons for the upcoming Italia T10 League, adding international experience and a proven track record to the franchise.

Marsh, who represented Australia across all three formats, enjoyed a successful international career and was a key member of Australia’s squad that won the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup. Known for his batting prowess, he also made a significant impact in domestic and franchise cricket, according to a release.

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His association with Milan Icons comes as the franchise prepares for the Italia T10 League, which aims to contribute to the growth of cricket in Italy and provide a platform for players to showcase their talent.

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Speaking on the development, Milan Icons owner Dr. Rashid Ali Khan said, “Shaun Marsh brings tremendous international experience and quality to Milan Icons. His association is an important addition to our journey as we look to build a competitive franchise and contribute to the growth of cricket in Italy.”

CEO Shazi Ahmad said, “Shaun’s experience at the highest level of the game will be valuable for Milan Icons. We look forward to building a strong team and creating opportunities for players through the Italia T10 League.”

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Milan Icons is an official franchise of the Italia T10 League. Under the ownership of Rashid Ali Khan and the leadership of CEO Shazi Ahmad, the franchise aims to support the growth of cricket in Italy, nurture talent and establish a strong presence in the international franchise cricket landscape. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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