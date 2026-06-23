London [UK], June 23 (ANI): Australian head coach Shelley Nitschke hailed all-rounder Georgia Wareham in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, pointing out the "critical role" she has been playing for the Aussies in the middle-order as a batter.

Advertisement

Australia lead Group A, having so far won all three matches in impressive fashion, including an eye-turning display against the fellow tournament hopefuls South Africa, which has helped set them up to make a deep run.

Advertisement

It has taken plenty of key contributions for Australia to be on the brink of reaching the T20 World Cup final four, which they may almost clinch with a win over Pakistan in their upcoming fixture, but according to head coach Nitschke, the work of Georgia Wareham in both major disciplines might be going a little under the radar.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old smashed 32 off 22 against South Africa, before backing up that hard-hitting work with a 41 off 18 balls against the Netherlands. She didn't need to bat against Bangladesh.

The leg-spinner has also taken a combined four wickets at the T20 World Cup, including 3/13 off 2.4 overs against South Africa.

Advertisement

"She has playing a really critical role there for us through the middle," Nitschke told the media as quoted by the ICC.

"I do not think (it is) surprising to any of us that (you) see Wolfie (Wareham) go about her work day in, day out. She's probably been threatening with the bat for a long time. We all know what she is capable of."

"She has had a really good sort of 12 months and was excellent again against the Netherlands," she continued.

Australia can all-but clinch a semi-finals berth by beating Pakistan at Headingley in Leeds, which would propel them to four wins from four T20 World Cup matches. Australia promises to take learnings from their bowling against the Dutch, where, while they comfortably defended their total, they only managed to take three wickets.

"I do not know if there were frustrations," Nitschke continued.

"As we do with every game, we will have a look and see where we can be better. I think we missed the stumps a little bit, and they played some really good shots and scored a lot of runs through that sort cover and point area and played a nice style of cricket. So we will look at every facet of the game as we always do," the coach signed off. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)