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Home / Sports / "She suffered from flu when she left": Roshibina's mother after daughter's wushu silver at Asian Games

"She suffered from flu when she left": Roshibina's mother after daughter's wushu silver at Asian Games

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ANI
Updated At : 08:02 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Bishnupur (Manipur) [India], September 24 (ANI): After Roshibina Devi's silver medal win in Wushu during the ongoing Asian Games in Japan, the athlete's mother, Naorem Ongbi Romila Devi, revealed that the three-time Asian Games medalist was suffering from the flu when she left for the competition.

Roshibina secured her second consecutive silver medal at the Asian Games, losing to China's Zhang Xiaoyu in the women's sanda 60 kg final at Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday. Roshibina, also a 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games silver medalist, lost both rounds by a 0-5 scoreline, and the Chinese opponent sealed the match 2-0, as per ESPN.

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Speaking to ANI after her daughter's medal win, Naorem said, "Although I am not satisfied as a mother for not winning a gold medal, expressing our unhappiness would make her feel more upset. She was suffering from a flu when she left. Even then, she participated in the competition."

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There was an atmosphere of ecstacy back home among family members, with everyone gathering together and shouting slogans for Roshibina.

Having already won a 2018 Asian Games bronze, Roshibina became the first Indian woman to win three back-to-back medals in Wushu at the Asian Games.

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Roshibina enjoyed an impressive run in Japan, which included beating 2023 world champion Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy of Vietnam.

On Wednesday, Roshibina defeated Indonesia’s Thania Kusumaningtyas 2-0 in the semi-final to secure her place in the title clash.

This is India's 14th medal at the ongoing event, having already won a gold, adding the sixth silver to the tally. India has also won seven bronze medals so far. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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