Home / Sports / "She will definitely be back": Tahlia McGrath on Alyssa Healy's recovery from calf injury

"She will definitely be back": Tahlia McGrath on Alyssa Healy's recovery from calf injury

ANI
Updated At : 09:10 AM Oct 23, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Australia vice-captain Tahlia McGrath has revealed skipper Alyssa Healy remains a day-by-day proposition at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup as she continues to recover from a calf injury, as per the ICC website.

Healy hurt her calf at training earlier this week and was on the sidelines in Indore on Wednesday as the reigning World Cup champions registered an impressive six-wicket victory over arch-rival England that catapulted them to the top of the tournament standings.

The Aussies have just one group match remaining at the World Cup - against South Africa in Indore on Saturday - before the knockout stages of the event commence on October 29, and McGrath suggested her captain will return at some stage.

"She will definitely be back," McGrath said of Healy. It's a bit of a day-by-day (prognosis), and I'll leave that in the hands of the physio. I think she's tracking nicely, but a bit of a day-by-day progress."

Just who the Aussies will play in the semi-finals of the competition remains to be seen, with the final spot in the knockout stages likely to be clearer after hosts India take on New Zealand in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Victory over the Proteas on Saturday will ensure Australia finish on top of the standings at the end of the group stage and face the fourth-placed side in the semis. McGrath said her team still has plenty of areas to work on ahead of those crucial contests.

"There is certainly a lot to improve on from this game," she said. For us, it's that belief that from any position, we can win. So fine-tune a few areas and still keep that belief and that momentum going."

The loss means England cannot finish on top of the standings and will instead end up in second or third place at the end of the group stage, with their remaining fixture against New Zealand in Vizag on Sunday to determine their fate.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt admitted her side were a little bit off against Australia on Wednesday, but believes they can turn the tables if they face the seven-time champions again later in the tournament.

"Yeah, definitely," Sciver-Brunt said without hesitation when asked if England could beat Australia during the knockout stages.

"We weren't at our best today, but I don't think we have played our best game yet. We will be ready for them if we do see them again," she added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

