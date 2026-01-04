New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): UP Warriorz head coach Abhishek Nayar has expressed strong confidence in Meg Lanning after the Australian great was appointed as the captain of the side, highlighting her leadership qualities and vast experience.

Speaking on Lanning's appointment, Nayar said the team would benefit immensely from her presence at the helm.

"Meg brings a rare combination of experience, clarity, and calmness that sets her apart as a leader. Her understanding of the game, ability to manage high-pressure moments, and connect with players makes her the ideal captain for this group," he said, as quoted from UP Warriorz's press release.

Nayar believes Lanning's leadership will have a significant impact on the team's mindset and performances in the upcoming season.

"We're confident she will play a key role in shaping the team's approach this season," Nayar added.

Lanning, one of the most successful captains in women's cricket, takes charge of UP Warriorz with a reputation for leading from the front, and her appointment is seen as a major boost for the franchise as they prepare for the new campaign.

Kshemal Waingankar, COO, UP Warriorz, said, "Meg Lanning's appointment as captain is a significant step for the UP Warriorz as we continue to build a strong and competitive franchise. Her leadership credentials and consistency at the highest level align perfectly with our vision for the team. We believe her presence will add tremendous value both on and off the field as we head into WPL (Women's Premier League) 2026." (ANI)

