DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "She will play a key role in shaping the team's approach this season": Abhishek Nayar backs Meg Lanning as ideal captain for UP Warriorz

"She will play a key role in shaping the team's approach this season": Abhishek Nayar backs Meg Lanning as ideal captain for UP Warriorz

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:10 PM Jan 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): UP Warriorz head coach Abhishek Nayar has expressed strong confidence in Meg Lanning after the Australian great was appointed as the captain of the side, highlighting her leadership qualities and vast experience.

Advertisement

Speaking on Lanning's appointment, Nayar said the team would benefit immensely from her presence at the helm.

Advertisement

"Meg brings a rare combination of experience, clarity, and calmness that sets her apart as a leader. Her understanding of the game, ability to manage high-pressure moments, and connect with players makes her the ideal captain for this group," he said, as quoted from UP Warriorz's press release.

Advertisement

Nayar believes Lanning's leadership will have a significant impact on the team's mindset and performances in the upcoming season.

"We're confident she will play a key role in shaping the team's approach this season," Nayar added.

Advertisement

Lanning, one of the most successful captains in women's cricket, takes charge of UP Warriorz with a reputation for leading from the front, and her appointment is seen as a major boost for the franchise as they prepare for the new campaign.

Kshemal Waingankar, COO, UP Warriorz, said, "Meg Lanning's appointment as captain is a significant step for the UP Warriorz as we continue to build a strong and competitive franchise. Her leadership credentials and consistency at the highest level align perfectly with our vision for the team. We believe her presence will add tremendous value both on and off the field as we head into WPL (Women's Premier League) 2026." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts